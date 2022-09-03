PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,348,154.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,767,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,217 shares of company stock worth $43,644,685. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

