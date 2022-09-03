PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.69% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 73,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $139.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10.

