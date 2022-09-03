PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 283 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after buying an additional 444,191 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,206,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.