PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,155 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FANG opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.