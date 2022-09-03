PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,707,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,546,000 after acquiring an additional 274,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 1.1 %

FTV opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

