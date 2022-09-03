PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 99,949 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,949 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Federated Hermes worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,746. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

