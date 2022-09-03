PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam grew its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

