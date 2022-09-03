PointPay (PXP) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

PointPay (PXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. PointPay has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $3.16 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PointPay coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PointPay has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

