Polkadex Hits Market Capitalization of $10.64 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $203,331.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00007161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.01563229 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00831087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015857 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.