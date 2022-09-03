Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.17 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $7.33 or 0.00037044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $8.17 billion and approximately $232.49 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00792774 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,228,711,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,288,034 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.