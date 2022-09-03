Polkastarter (POLS) Market Cap Tops $49.95 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Polkastarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

