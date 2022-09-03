Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $402,784.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00006735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.