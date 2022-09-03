Poodl Token Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Poodl Token Profile
Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.
Poodl Token Coin Trading
