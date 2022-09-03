Poolz Finance Price Down 11.1% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00006083 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $263,814.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

