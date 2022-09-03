POP Network Token (POP) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

POP Network Token (POP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, POP Network Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One POP Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POP Network Token has a market cap of $182,405.78 and $14,181.00 worth of POP Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00309132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002474 BTC.

POP Network Token Coin Profile

POP Network Token (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. POP Network Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins. POP Network Token’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. POP Network Token’s official website is thepopnetwork.org. The Reddit community for POP Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/popnetwork. POP Network Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5200973.0.

POP Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

