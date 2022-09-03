Potentiam Price Reaches $0.0097 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Potentiam has a market cap of $358,603.44 and approximately $13,143.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Potentiam has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.
Potentiam Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Potentiam
