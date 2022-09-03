Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Cap Achieves $171,197.97

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $171,197.97 and approximately $1,908.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.