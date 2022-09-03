Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $69.01 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $2,867,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

