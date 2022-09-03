PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Stock Performance
NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
