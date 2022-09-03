PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

