Primas Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Primas has a market capitalization of $448,014.48 and approximately $650,689.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00308295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001174 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

