Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Terminix Global Profile

TMX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.