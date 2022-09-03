Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,343 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mandiant by 334,307.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 1st quarter valued at $3,932,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

