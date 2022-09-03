Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

LSXMA stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

