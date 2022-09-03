Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 1st Source by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

