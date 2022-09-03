Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Privapp Network has a market capitalization of $321,976.45 and approximately $40,806.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privapp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.

Buying and Selling Privapp Network

