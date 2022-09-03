Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.75 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

