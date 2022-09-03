Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.