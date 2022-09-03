Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

