Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 845 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

