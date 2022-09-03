Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

