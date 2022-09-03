Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,320,000 after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Further Reading

