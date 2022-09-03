Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

