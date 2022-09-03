Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

