Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

