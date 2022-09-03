Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $284.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

