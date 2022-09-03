Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

