Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XMLV opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

