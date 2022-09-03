Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.69 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average of $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

