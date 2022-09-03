Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 155.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 258.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

