Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,462 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.69 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

