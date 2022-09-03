Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.