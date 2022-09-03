Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 50,008 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

