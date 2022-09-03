PRIZM (PZM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,213.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and $120,213.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001695 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,734,425 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.