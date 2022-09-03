Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

