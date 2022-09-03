PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

PRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.41. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

