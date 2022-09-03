Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

