Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Featured Stories
