Propy Hits Market Cap of $58.86 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Propy has a market cap of $58.86 million and $663,404.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.