ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $63.87 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.