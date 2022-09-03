Prosper (PROS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $512,491.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00052231 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.