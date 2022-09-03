Proton (XPR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $40.82 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,840,286,203 coins and its circulating supply is 13,840,200,223 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.